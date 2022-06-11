 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $329,900

3 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $329,900

OPEN HOUSE Sunday CANCELLED. Our 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,424 sf home was created in 2017 by Ryan Homes and features an attached 420 sf garage and a “she-shed” studio with power. We are situated on a double size, 0.4 acre, cul de sac lot backing up to woodlands. There are new carpets in 2 of the bedrooms and just laid this week is the engineered hardwood floor in the great room that is beautiful. There are GE appliances in the oak cabinetry kitchen with recessed lighting. We have vaulted ceilings, fresh interior paint, a double level rear deck, a concrete drive and a red tile pathway to the studio that is around 180 sf with power and a/c. The home is professionally cleaned, vacant, and ready for a quick closing.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Buford students hear from Hudson after walk-out

Buford students hear from Hudson after walk-out

"You all did a great job now two weeks ago planning a rally, which is an important part of how democracy works," Hudson told Buford students. "it's how you show your elected officials what you care about.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert