OPEN HOUSE Sunday CANCELLED. Our 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,424 sf home was created in 2017 by Ryan Homes and features an attached 420 sf garage and a “she-shed” studio with power. We are situated on a double size, 0.4 acre, cul de sac lot backing up to woodlands. There are new carpets in 2 of the bedrooms and just laid this week is the engineered hardwood floor in the great room that is beautiful. There are GE appliances in the oak cabinetry kitchen with recessed lighting. We have vaulted ceilings, fresh interior paint, a double level rear deck, a concrete drive and a red tile pathway to the studio that is around 180 sf with power and a/c. The home is professionally cleaned, vacant, and ready for a quick closing.
3 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $329,900
