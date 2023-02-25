TO BE BUILT and Similar to photos! The Malibu Model is situated on 5.0 Acres in Dogwood Lake Estates in Gordonsville and features an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, first-floor mastersuite! The kitchen has upgraded 36" cabinetry with crown molding, island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dining nook, 10x10 rear deck. The Craftsman rails on interior stairs to lead to 2 spacious bedrooms, study/office, full bath, and laundry room. Plus, pull-down attic for extra storage, covered front stoop, upgraded siding accents, wide window trim, upgraded front door with square glass, dimensional shingles, and so much more! Ask Agent for details!
3 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $328,450
