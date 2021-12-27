3 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $265,000

COME HOME to this amazing gated community! This slightly less than 2000 sq, ft,. 3 bedroom, 2 and one half bath home is a hidden gem! With a little paint, new carpet, some TLC, this will be a beautiful home to make your own! Spacious kitchen with bay window, large family room with fireplace, formal dining room or possibly a home office, a sunroom that is a great play room for children or possibly that second home office. Upstairs, a really nice owners suite with walk in closet and two additional bedrooms, both with spacious closets too. A nice landing area so no cramping here! Laundry/utility closet is on main living area. Lots of storage space though out. Nice two car garage, a back porch and a back deck too!