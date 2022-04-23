3 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $265,000

It's not just a home; it's an experience! It's a lifestyle. One level living, gently situated on almost 1/2 an acre, with its oversized master bedroom & master bath, is just the beginning. When you're home, you're set. The amenities in the community will astound even the most critical. Golfer? Walk mere yards from your home and tee off. Like to fish? Just down the street to the stocked lake. Horseback riding? Got you covered. Feel like a meal, but don't want to drive? Restaurant inside the community. Need supplies? Just stop by the general store. Fancy a swim? Hit the pool. On top of all that, it's a golf cart friendly community. Don't have a golf cart? No sweat; you can rent one! It's like being on vacation, EVERY DAY. **1 year 2-10 Home Warranty Included - Upgraded With HVAC Coverage** Located on over 1,000 acres of rolling hillside and lush pastures with a 60-acre lake, Shenandoah Crossing is a paradise for those who love the outdoors. Tennis courts, volleyball, horseshoes and mini-golf are all available on site. Spend your day hiking, biking or horseback riding. You can also enjoy activities in and around Lake Izac. Rent a boat and fishing equipment at the marina take a wildlife tour from a pontoon boat. Take a dip in one of the indoor or outdoor pools or hot tubs. Choice of accommodations include Cabins, Yurts, Townhomes, Lodge Rooms, Wilderness Camping, RV sites. You can even rent the five-bedroom colonial Manor House by the night or for special occasions. For a hot meal, visit Izac's Tavern, a full-service, casual restaurant and bar located in the lodge building.