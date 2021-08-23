 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $211,500

Don't miss this large one level home with wood floors, 3 bedrooms plus a den and located at the end of a private road with a nice wooded setting. Great storage shed, rear deck, plenty of parking and large kitchen! Other features include a wood burning fireplace and master has a soaking tub and separate shower! Great location close to Barboursville and only minutes to Gordonsville, and an easy drive to Ruckersville Shopping!

