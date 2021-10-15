3 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $2,750,000

Oak Hill is an extraordinary horse farm owned and designed by the Veterinary Director of Show Jumping for the US Olympic Equestrian Team. Privately set in Orange County and comprising 160 acres in a balance of rolling fields and hardwoods. There are 3 barns with 19 stalls between them. Paddocks with water and electric adjoin, as well as an irrigated 240’x120’ arena. Close by is a lovely Derby field. Larger turnouts are just beyond. The 3 BR/3BTH c. 1784 residence with a later addition features original floors and woodwork. Steps away is a Summer Kitchen-turned office. A second original dependency with fireplace and new deck that suits well for a workshop, or retreat. Unquestionably, one of the most thoughtfully designed horse farms in VA.