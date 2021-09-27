 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $140,000

Small town charm in Gordonsville! Classic farmhouse layout with large dining room off kitchen and door leading to side porch and yard. Dining room currently being used as a great room. Cozy kitchen has plenty of space and is semi-private from the dining room. Main floor master bedroom and 2 large bedrooms upstairs. Easy walk or quick bike ride to Main St where shopping and feasting at local restaurants will come to know you by name. Historic Gordonsville is home of award winning Vineyards, BBQ and of course, Montpelier is close by.

