3 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $1,195,000

WOOD'S END - Striking residence on 5+ acres in the heart of Keswick, one of the most beautiful and protected areas in Albemarle County. Architecturally designed and custom built, the floor plan of this stunning residence is thoroughly thought out; one level living with flexible space. The front entrance opens into a light filled vaulted ceiling great room with chef's kitchen, fireplace, spacious living area, a large alcove for dining and keeping room. The master suite and bath are replete with jacuzzi tub, steam shower, walk-in closets and a small office. Two additional ensuite bedrooms with shared common space. A mud room, two half baths and screened porch with outdoor fireplace are added amenities. Numerous custom features include high-end cabinetry and craftsmanship and radiant heated floors in master bath, mud room and side entry. A salt water heated pool with spa, enclosed in a handsome screen pavilion is just steps away. A Generac whole-house generator provides backup. Privately situated and gated amongst beautiful hardwoods. Minutes from the recently renovated world class Keswick Hall, Charlottesville, University of Virginia and services at Pantops.