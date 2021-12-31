Almost 300 acres of pristine agricultural land in NW Albemarle and SW Greene. Located on the border of Albemarle and Greene bordering the Lynch River. Cottage, outbuildings, small pond, pasture land and forested mountainside ready for the right owner. 15 miles to Charlottesville, close to local wineries and a hunter's paradise with vistas of UVA from the top of the mountain. Room to breathe with the sound of rushing water on the property but close enough to be in civilization in minutes. Greene and Albemarle assessments at $1,250,000.
3 Bedroom Home in Free Union - $999,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville ranks as one of the best places in the country to live, but as the year ends, the city can’t find anyone to live in the city a…
Another Wawa gas station and convenience store is being planned for the land. .
-
- 2 min to read
Since UVa introduced Tony Elliott as its next coach on Dec. 13, outgoing coach Bronco Mendenhall has provided superb access to Elliott in order for him to better comprehend the program’s status as he prepares to take over.
Being a healer and an advocate for children is in Dr. Paige Perriello’s blood, though that role has taken on an even greater importance in rec…
The Bronco Mendenhall era at Virginia will end without the coach getting to lead his team one final time.
He was looking forward to playing once more for the coach who convinced him to leave his native Hawaii for the Commonwealth.
The omicron variant, holiday travel and increased testing are behind the rise in numbers, officials said.
Tony Elliott’s first staff at Virginia will include some familiar faces.
Police identify drivers, adult passenger in crash. Name of girl who died is being withheld pending the investigation's outcome.
Emergency room and clinics will prohibit visitors beginning Jan. 3.