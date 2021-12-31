3 Bedroom Home in Free Union - $999,000

Almost 300 acres of pristine agricultural land in NW Albemarle and SW Greene. Located on the border of Albemarle and Greene bordering the Lynch River. Cottage, outbuildings, small pond, pasture land and forested mountainside ready for the right owner. 15 miles to Charlottesville, close to local wineries and a hunter's paradise with vistas of UVA from the top of the mountain. Room to breathe with the sound of rushing water on the property but close enough to be in civilization in minutes. Greene and Albemarle assessments at $1,250,000.