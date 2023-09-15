Nestled within the serene Albemarle countryside, this magnificent 87-acre farm offers an unparalleled opportunity for equestrian enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. Boasting breathtaking mountain vistas and lush rolling fields, Oakfields is a sanctuary of natural beauty and excellent equine infrastructure. The primary barn is a gem, featuring 15 stalls, wash rack, feed room, tack room, office, hayloft, washer and dryer, and a cozy apartment with kitchen and updated full bathroom. The large open areas around the primary barn allow for easy horse trailer and tractor parking. A conveniently located large run-in shed provides shaving storage along with a workshop. There is a separate run-in shed barn with grooming stall, tack room, and abundant hay storage. The expansive outdoor riding ring, professionally redone in 2021, measures 215ft x 100ft, ensuring the perfect arena for training and enjoyment. Oakfields provides ample turnout options with most fields utilizing run-in sheds with hay racks. The attractive main house includes three bedrooms and two full baths, along with privacy and covered porches to enjoy the tranquil setting. This pristine land is not under conservation easement, allowing for endless possibilities.