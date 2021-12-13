Charming stone home on beautiful 10 partially-fenced acres, Earlysville. A fairytale property, with a sweet fenced front yard, a driveway lined with glorious white Azaleas, and garden surprises with every step. In the winter months, while the gardens rest, enjoy a surprise view of the Blue Ridge. There is an attached open garage and two stalls with loft area. The home is beautifully constructed with rich wood and stone finishes. Owners' bedroom and attached bath on Main Level, along with an office and 2nd full bath. Upstairs, two bedrooms with the home's third full bath. Wide-open Great Room is comprised of a large fireplace in the gathering area and a dining room area, all of which opens to a lovely courtyard. Spacious eat-in kitchen with special architectural touches and loads of storage. The screened porch is a delightful space for solitude, and the pool and gazebo offer that "something extra" you may not be expecting. Completing the picture are a spacious gardening shed and attached pole barn. See also our Virtual Tour and Floor Plans (located in the documents area).
3 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $695,000
