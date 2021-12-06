3 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $679,000

Feel like you are on vacation every day! This immaculate log home retreat built in 1992 with a recent dining room and first floor master suite addition is located on 8.8 acres with panoramic views. No details were overlooked when the home was built including beautiful wide plan pine floors throughout, soaring beamed ceilings and smart hidden storage spaces. A vaulted great room with woodstove and stone wall opens to the dining room with large windows that overlook the natural landscape. Also located on the first floor is a guest bedroom and bath plus a master suite with sitting area and gas stove. A loft which overlooks the great room and a private bedroom and bath are located on the second floor. The rear deck and front covered porch which spans the length of the home are both a perfect place to entertain family and friends or relax and take in the beautiful setting. A detached custom built garage with workshop and storage plus a small outbuilding are located on the property. Enjoy peaceful country living less than 15 minutes to the Charlottesville airport & Hollymead Town Center and 25 min. to UVA.