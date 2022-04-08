 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $675,000

3 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $675,000

This beautiful ONE LEVEL home has it all! "Broadus Wood School District.” Main level offers 3 BR’s, 2 Baths, sunny Kitchen – Breakfast, L/R, D/R, Home Office, Hobby Rm, Laundry PLUS fantastic Family Rm with Blt-ins. The full Basement boasts an unbelievable workshop and oversized garage. Detached storage bldg, gardening shed, and mature landscaping with drip irrigation. Private, tranquil outdoor entertaining space, and screened in porch, all on 4.5 acres. 2.5 acres with house plus adjoining Lot 1 with 2 additional acres. A MUST SEE!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic North Garden inn wants to expand

Historic North Garden inn wants to expand

“We're focusing on agritourism experiences and really returning to the original experiences one could have back 150 years ago,” Dean Porter Andrews, with Easton Porter Group, said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert