3 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $675,000

This beautiful ONE LEVEL home has it all! "Broadus Wood School District.” Main level offers 3 BR’s, 2 Baths, sunny Kitchen – Breakfast, L/R, D/R, Home Office, Hobby Rm, Laundry PLUS fantastic Family Rm with Blt-ins. The full Basement boasts an unbelievable workshop and oversized garage. Detached storage bldg, gardening shed, and mature landscaping with drip irrigation. Private, tranquil outdoor entertaining space, and screened in porch, all on 4.5 acres. 2.5 acres with house plus adjoining Lot 1 with 2 additional acres. A MUST SEE!