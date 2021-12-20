 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $495,000

Custom Built in 1989 for current owner. This charming contemporary offers easy one level living with 2 guest rooms and full bath on upper level, along with loft overlooking foyer and great room. Well maintained - roof in 2019; new well pump in 2019; new hot water heater in 2019; HVAC ten yrs old; deck stained in 2020. 2 Car garage, walk-in attic and 4.07 beautiful wooded acres. Driveway has road maintenance agreement with other two properties on Sandy Lane. Private and secluded offering the homeowner a tranquil and peaceful life style with minutes to shopping and restaurants. NO HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION

