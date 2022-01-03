 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $489,900

One level living with mountain views just minutes from town. Beautiful home with hardwood floors throughout the main living areas. Large eat-in kitchen with breakfast nook. Split bedroom design featuring owners suite with en-suite bath and walk-in closet, 2 additional spacious bedrooms. Full finished basement with large family room, 2 additional rooms, kitchenette and spacious closet. 2 acre beautiful level lot. 25 minutes to town, schools and shopping.

