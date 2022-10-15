This 3 bed 2.5 bath craftsman-style home is ONLY TWO YEARS OLD and features a FIRST FLOOR HOME OFFICE, first floor FLEX SPACE, a spacious PRIMARY SUITE with two walk-in closets, dual vanities, and large glass shower, and a EAT-IN WHITE KITCHEN featuring granite countertops, bar seating, and stainless steel appliances! Park your car in the ATTACHED 2-CAR GARAGE and wave to neighbors off your ROCKING-CHAIR FRONT PORCH! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED within walking distance to Hollymead Town Center, only minutes from the airport, 6 minutes from Chris Greene Lake Park, and 10-15 minutes from UVA/the hospital/downtown Charlottesville! Open House Sun 10/16 11AM-1PM.
3 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This new bridge over Emmet is actually just one of at least three, maybe four, new spans. After someone crosses Emmet Street from Central Grounds, they would find themselves on the third floor of the Contemplative Commons in an open-air garden with trees.
A one-day trial will be held on Feb. 1 with the plan to create a locally relevant artwork from the divisive bronze at stake.
"I showed up at practically everything that happened in Charlottesville back in those days," Roseberry said in an interview several years ago.
At 9:05 Wednesday morning, 5th District Republican Congressman Bob Good sent out a Tweet criticizing Democratic President Joe Biden. It read, …
Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted: “State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe.”
The game was originally scheduled Sept. 30, was pushed back Oct. 1 and postponed again due to the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
'I’m going to build a program': Despite early struggles, Virginia coach Tony Elliott sticking to his plan
“I’m going to do it the way that I know how, and I’m going to build a program.”
There’s another vacancy in City Hall.
Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. Here's what you should know.
The “After Dobbs” seminar at the University of Virginia law school this fall attracted more students to sign up than there were seats. The pop…