3 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $450,000

This 3 bed 2.5 bath craftsman-style home is ONLY TWO YEARS OLD and features a FIRST FLOOR HOME OFFICE, first floor FLEX SPACE, a spacious PRIMARY SUITE with two walk-in closets, dual vanities, and large glass shower, and a EAT-IN WHITE KITCHEN featuring granite countertops, bar seating, and stainless steel appliances! Park your car in the ATTACHED 2-CAR GARAGE and wave to neighbors off your ROCKING-CHAIR FRONT PORCH! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED within walking distance to Hollymead Town Center, only minutes from the airport, 6 minutes from Chris Greene Lake Park, and 10-15 minutes from UVA/the hospital/downtown Charlottesville! Open House Sun 10/16 11AM-1PM.