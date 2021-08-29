3 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $399,900

Fantastic opportunity for buyer seeking one level living on acreage in Albemarle County just minutes from shopping, airport, ngic and Charlottesville. This brick home sits on 2.45 private acres with large rooms, hardwood floors, screened porch and recently added 2 car garage finished with lighting, electricity, windows and storage room above. Ideal mature garden spot with water. Fruit tees. Home features large living room with fireplace, formal dining room, large master suite with walk-in closet and ensuite bath, 2 additional large bedrooms and full bath. Terrace level features complete kitchen, fireplace and full bath-ideal for future in-law suite. Well recently replaced; 4 miles to airport, Hollymead Towne Center and restaurants.