3 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $389,000

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home situated on great 2+ acre lot. Property is level, spacious, has beautiful Blue Ridge views. Home features large, tiled entry foyer, large living room, cozy family room with top line gas fireplace. Dining room, tiled kitchen, and wonderful, bright sunroom. Master has attached bath with tiled shower and balcony with mountain view. 20 minutes to town. 25 minutes to Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park. Also includes garage and Generac whole house generator.

