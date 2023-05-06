Escape to the quietude in this meticulously custom designed modern farmhouse. No detail has been overlooked for this upscale, downsized home. Main floor owner suite with views of the magazine quality landscaped yard. The gourmet kitchen has fine cabinetry, soapstone counters, commercial appliances, and walk-in pantry plus laundry room for efficiency. Two-sided fireplace maximizes ambiance in the family room and the living room. 2 more generous bedrooms upstairs are adjacent to a loft with built in reading nook. The hall bath features dual pedestal sinks and separate shower/water closet. Exterior features like blue stone patios, firepit and tobacco barn inspired detached garage, set this home apart and give it the character so rarely found in new construction. Features like tankless hot water heater, air scrubber and whole house generator keep you in comfort! Truly a stellar home inside and out.