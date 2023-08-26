Customized End Unit Afton Villa with October 2023 main-in, in desirable Block 7! Located just off Golf Drive & Old Trail Drive with mountain, golf course and wooded views, this section has so much to offer within walking distance to all things Old Trail. This unique end unit provides the ease of main Level living with an open one of a kind floorplan design, private owner's suite, spacious enlarged Great Room with fireplace and custom built-ins, an inviting rear facing Kitchen with exceptional views, an oversized Dining Room, Bluestone Screen porch and great outdoor space! There's more - the second floor offers 2 additional bedrooms, full bath, loft area and finished rec room - great for added space! Enjoy our thoughtfully included features, 2x6 exterior walls, custom Mahogany front doors and move in just in time to enjoy the beautiful fall colors in Crozet!