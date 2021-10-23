3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $899,900

To-be-built Chesapeake on desirable homesite in Block 32 of Old Trail Village with tree-lined backdrop and seasonal mountain views! Fall 2022 Move In! This plan offers main level living with a spacious Owner's Suite, private study & spacious great room that flow with the dining room and kitchen for the ultimate open concept. The second level comes complete with additional bedrooms, Loft and full bath. The basement is partially finished to include a large Rec Room and Full Bath, too! Enjoy our included features, 2'x6' exterior walls, custom mahogany front door, abundance of windows and work alongside our talented Design Coordinator to make all your selections and design this home exactly to your style! (photos of previously built Chesapeake). Similar home (under construction) available to tour through the end of the year!