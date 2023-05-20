Spectacular ONE LEVEL living in Westlake at Foothill Crossing. Highly desirable Craig Builders Newport model w/ beautiful finishes. Great room w/ soaring stone, wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases and vaulted ceiling w/ wall of windows. Gourmet kitchen w/ QUARTZ counters and island/breakfast bar, soft close cabinets, stainless appliances, great pantry space and coffee bar. FIRST FLOOR PRIMARY BEDROOM w/ tray ceiling and huge walk-in closet. Luxurious primary bath w/ tiled walk-in shower and private water closet. Two spacious bedrooms and adjoining full bath. Formal dining room and home office with built-ins. Jaw dropping Rec Room on terrace level w/ BAR area w/ custom black walnut top, fridge + wine fridge and dishwasher. Wine cellar, too! Potential for 4th BEDROOM w/ full bath in place. Unbelievable STORAGE and workshop space. SMART home features allow remote control of lights and HVAC. Numerous rooms wired for internet and cable. Gorgeous bluestone patio w/ BUILT-IN STONE FIREPIT / GRILLING STATION and speakers. Perfect spot to star gaze! Fully fenced back yard w/ raised garden beds. Walk to amazing trails in Lickinghole Basin. Short drive to schools, parks, downtown Crozet, wineries and breweries. Open Sunday, 5/21, 2-4.