UNDER CONSTRUCTION with MOUNTAIN VIEWS! Afton Villa floorpan in the newest section of Old Trail Village, Block 7, with first floor owner's suite. Located just off Old Trail Drive with mountain, golf course and wooded views, this home has so much to offer within walking distance to all things Old Trail. This Interior Afton Villa provides the ease of main Level living with an open design, private owner's suite, spacious Great Room and inviting Kitchen & Dining Room! The second floor offers 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and a loft area - great for added space! Enjoy our thoughtfully included features, 2x6 exterior walls, custom Mahogany front doors and the opportunity to hand select all your finishes alongside our talented Design Coordinator! Our current Model home is the Afton floorplan offering a great opportunity to tour the plan in person. Move-In this Fall!
3 Bedroom Home in CROZET - $824,900
