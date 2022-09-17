End Unit Chesapeake Villa in a desirable Old Trail Block, located off Golf Drive! Our recently updated Chesapeake offers main level living with a spacious Owner's Suite, private Study, light-filled Kitchen, Dining Room & Great Room; on the first level. The first floor comes complete with a rear patio with a rare, tree-lined serene backdrop - hard to find! The second floor boasts (2) secondary bedrooms, full bath and loft. Block 22 has an ideal 200' stream buffer behind and is located minutes from (walking distance) to all things Old Trail. Work alongside our talented Design Coordinator to make all the interior selections and truly make this home your own! Move-in July 2023.
3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $799,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Trying to make an emergency landing somewhere - anywhere - the unidentified pilot aimed for Charlottesville.
St. Anne's-Belfield standout Kymora Johnson commits to the Virginia women's basketball program.
Officials said the more than 30 mall tenants will continue out their leases.
Charlottesville Police cordoned off Elliott Avenue from Avon Street to Rayon Street Thursday evening to investigate multiple vehicle collisions.
The detour will take effect at 7 p.m. on Sept. 18 and will be in place until Sept. 22.
Individual taxpayers will receive up to $250 and couples filing jointly will receive $500.
Ellis' history as a student leader included hiring a racist eugenics proponent to speak during Black History Month in 1975 and cancelled a gay rights rally because it was "not an issue viewed highly in the university."
Officially, according to WorldReference.com, the line is, “You’re known by the company you keep.” By that measure, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngki…
Back in the 1980s, the Rivanna authority bought this land likely unaware that Buck Mountain Creek played habitat to the James River spinymussel, a little mollusk whose presence as a species on earth might be compromised by building another reservoir.
“Use your white privilege and stand with us, because when it comes down to it and they want to start violence like [the noose], who is going to be right there, putting their body on the line just like mine?”