3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $788,000

Pre-sale in Old Trail with respected local builder who offers great attention to detail and thoughtfully designed living spaces with high end finishes throughout. Easy walk to the town center, pool and golf course. Standard features include 2 x 6 exterior walls, Pella windows, open concept home with high ceilings and sunlit rooms, beautiful bathrooms with unique tile work and fixtures and fabulous kitchens with quartz counters, beautiful cabinetry, stainless KitchenAid appliances and walk in pantry! Community with golf, pool, restruants, coffee shop and more! Walkable to schools. Call to discuss building this home or one that meets your needs on additional lots in Old Trail or anywhere in central VA.