Interior Unit Chesapeake Villa in a desirable Old Trail Block, located off Golf Drive! Our recently updated Chesapeake offers main level living with a spacious Owner's Suite, private Study, light-filled Kitchen, Dining Room & Great Room; on the first level. The first floor comes complete with a rear patio with a rare, tree-lined serene backdrop - hard to find! The second floor boasts (2) secondary bedrooms, full bath and loft. Block 22 has an ideal 200' stream buffer behind and is located minutes from (walking distance) to all things Old Trail. Work alongside our talented Design Coordinator to make all the interior selections and truly make this home your own! Move-in April 2024.
3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $749,900
