3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $749,900

Last opportunity for Villa Homes in this secluded section of Old Trail! June '23 completion on this Chesapeake Villa Home with wooded rear privacy in a premier Old Trail Location, with maintenance-free living. The Chesapeake offers main level living with a spacious Owner's Suite, private Study, light-filled Kitchen, Dining Room & Great Room. The second floor boasts (2) secondary bedrooms, full bath and loft. Quality built with 2x6 exterior walls, bluestone front porch, custom mahogany front door, R-19 insulation, 15 SEER HVAC and Low-E Energy Efficient windows. Kitchen includes painted maple cabinetry (white, shaker style), granite countertops (also in owner's suite), and much more. Similar photos shown.