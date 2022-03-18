To-be-built Avondale Breezeway in Old Trail! This Courtyard Home offers privacy in a desirable neighborhood surrounded by breathtaking mountains. The Avondale offers main level living with a spacious owner's suite & light-filled office, open dining, kitchen and great room, plus a private courtyard area! The second floor offers two additional bedrooms & full baths, too! The Detached Garage provides the opportunity to finish the apartment above for future earning potential - or just as a great Rec Room! These Courtyard Homes were extremely popular in our Belvedere neighborhood & will fit right in at Old Trail! Enjoy all this exceptional community has to offer with walking trails, shops, views and much more.
3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $699,900
