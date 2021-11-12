One of the last end unit Villas available in Old Trail Village! The new Chesapeake Villa offers main level living with a spacious Owner's Suite, private Study, light-filled Kitchen, Dining Room & Great Room plus a screened porch. The second floor boasts (2) secondary bedrooms, full bath and loft. Unfinished bonus room included for conditioned storage. Quality built with 2x6 exterior walls, bluestone front porch, custom mahogany front door, R-19 insulation, 15 SEER HVAC and Low-E Energy Efficient windows. Kitchen includes painted maple cabinetry (white, shaker style), granite countertops (also in owner's suite), and much more. Construction will start once permits are back and estimated move-in is November 2022. Still time to make interior selections. Similar photos shown of previously built homes.
3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $684,900
A recent study of patients in Brazil showed that a low-cost antidepressant is effective in keeping high-risk COVID-19 patients out of intensiv…