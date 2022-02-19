Under Construction with Mountain Views! Final Old Trail Block 22 Building. This end-unit home features 4 Finished Floors, rough-in for future Elevator, a Mountain Facing Rooftop Veranda and a rear facing Screened Porch. Our oversized townhome is designed to capture breathtaking views while incorporating thoughtful, included features and spacious living spaces throughout. Starting with a 2-Car Garage and finished basement on the lower level, you can head to the open 2nd Level for entertaining in your Kitchen, Great Room, Dining Room & Screen Porch (plus a half bath!). The 3rd Level is home to the private Owner's Suite & Bath, secondary bedroom & full bath and Laundry Room. The 4th Level comes with a finished Rec Room, bath & show-stopping Veranda. Located in amenity-filled Old Trail, you can enjoy all that this neighborhood & Crozet have to offer! Finally, you get to work alongside our talented Design Coordinator to hand-select interior finishes!
3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $669,900
