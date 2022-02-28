3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $653,617

Introducing The To-Be-Built Redwood for Spring Delivery! This main-level living floor plan has a First Floor Owner's Suite, Flex Space/Study and Open Kitchen with a walk in pantry, as well as Family and Dining Room. Large Laundry and Drop Zone off the 2-Car Garage. The second floor offers 2 additional guest bedrooms, hall bath and an optional unfinished space over the garage. Beautiful included features and quality throughout, including 2x6 exterior walls, R-21 insulation, energy efficient windows, stunning exterior elevations, oak stairs, wood shelving, tankless water heater, energy efficient HVAC and so much more. Contact the showing agent on this listing to book an appointment or a virtual tour through Facetime.