3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $649,900

3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $649,900

Under Construction with Mountain Views! Final Old Trail block 22 building now available and still time to make selections. This Towne comes with 4 Finished Floors, a Mountain Facing Rooftop Veranda and is designed for future Elevator installation. Our oversized townhome is designed to capture breathtaking views while incorporating thoughtful, included features and spacious living spaces throughout. Starting with a 2-Car Garage and finished basement on the lower level, you can head to the open 2nd Level for entertaining in your Kitchen, Great Room, Dining Room & Deck (plus a half bath!). The 3rd Level is home to the private Owner's Suite & Bath, second bedroom and full bath. The 4th Level comes with a finished Rec Room, bath & show-stopping Veranda. Located in amenity-filled Old Trail, you can enjoy all that this neighborhood & Crozet have to offer! Finally, you get to work alongside our talented Design Coordinator to hand-select interior finishes!

