3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $642,463

The Proposed Kempton in Old Trail Village features an open floorplan with two-story great room, dining, flex space, kitchen w/ large island, mudroom, and two-car garage. Upstairs 3-4 bedrooms and 2-3 baths are available. Customize the floorplan with a morning room, deck, coffered ceiling, multiple exterior elevations. The unfinished basement offers space to expand, w/rec room and additional bed/bath, or utilize as storage. Choose your finishes in our design center w/ our interior designer. Conveniently located near walking trails, schools, shops, dining, pool, and golf course. Fiber optic internet is available. Every home is Pearl Certified and HERS scored by a third party to ensure quality, comfort, and peace of mind. Similar photos.