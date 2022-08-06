 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $633,032

3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $633,032

Redwood Spec Home for Estimated November Delivery! This main-level living floor plan has a First Floor Owner's Suite, Flex Space/Study and Open Kitchen with a walk in pantry, as well as Family and Dining Room. Large Laundry and Drop Zone off the 2-Car Garage. The second floor offers 2 additional guest bedrooms, hall bath and an optional unfinished space over the garage. Beautiful included features and quality throughout, including 2x6 exterior walls, R-21 insulation, energy efficient windows, stunning exterior elevations, oak stairs, wood shelving, tankless water heater, energy efficient HVAC and so much more. Contact the showing agent on this listing to book an appointment or a virtual tour through Facetime.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Transfers fitting in well with Virginia football team

Transfers fitting in well with Virginia football team

Six transfers joined the UVa football team earlier this summer and two were on Grounds for spring practice. According to coaches, the staff is pleased with how seamlessly those imports have adapted to their fresh surroundings.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert