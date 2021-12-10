3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $614,800

Privacy and tranquility surround this thoughtfully designed & well-maintained home perfectly nestled on 22.2 acres in Free Union, featuring a workshop, garden area, and more! This home sits in a tight knit community less than 20 minutes from Barracks Road. The circle driveway brings you right to the front door and entry level consisting of a half bath, the master bedroom with custom built-ins of salvaged wood from the late 1800's, the 2nd bedroom and a full bath. A few steps to the main level, you'll be welcomed by the kitchen boasting quartzite countertops and custom walnut cabinetry, open to the dining area and living room with tons of natural light. French doors off both the kitchen and living room lead to the back deck with pergola for easy entertaining! The walk-out basement features a family room, bedroom, full bath, laundry room and storage. Septic pumped 2021, crawl space encapsulated 2019, well pump 2018, water heater 2009, roof 2007, HVAC 2006.