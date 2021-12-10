Privacy and tranquility surround this thoughtfully designed & well-maintained home perfectly nestled on 22.2 acres in Free Union, featuring a workshop, garden area, and more! This home sits in a tight knit community less than 20 minutes from Barracks Road. The circle driveway brings you right to the front door and entry level consisting of a half bath, the master bedroom with custom built-ins of salvaged wood from the late 1800's, the 2nd bedroom and a full bath. A few steps to the main level, you'll be welcomed by the kitchen boasting quartzite countertops and custom walnut cabinetry, open to the dining area and living room with tons of natural light. French doors off both the kitchen and living room lead to the back deck with pergola for easy entertaining! The walk-out basement features a family room, bedroom, full bath, laundry room and storage. Septic pumped 2021, crawl space encapsulated 2019, well pump 2018, water heater 2009, roof 2007, HVAC 2006.
3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $614,800
Who will be Virginia's next football coach? A look at the potential candidates.
Anthony Poindexter has emerged as the leading candidate for the head-coaching vacancy at Virginia, his alma mater, sources confirmed to The Daily Progress on Monday.
The local African American museum plans to melt the statue down and transform it into a new work of public art.
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott in Charlottesville to interview for Virginia head coaching job
On Wednesday afternoon, multiple sources confirmed that Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is aboard a plane bound to Charlottesville, where he’ll interview for the head-coaching job at UVa.
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 52-49 loss to James Madison.
The Hoos are shipping up to Boston.
Brian “Uhuru” Rowe is currently serving a lengthy 93-year prison sentence he received after pleading guilty at age 18 in 1995 to crimes related to a robbery that turned deadly.
Brent Pry was a logical and inspired choice as Virginia Tech’s new football coach. For Virginia, there’s an even more obvious candidate for its unexpected vacancy, writes Steve DeShazo.
Senior Takal Molson hit a pair of jumpers in the final 1:10 of play to lift JMU to its first-ever win over UVa, setting off a wild court-storming celebration at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
As football coaching search continues, Virginia's Board of Visitors to vote on $10.3 million transfer of athletics funds
"More is needed. And everybody knows that.”