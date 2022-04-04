For early Winter Delivery. The Chestnut: a 3 Bedroom, additional Office, 2.5 Bath, beautiful earth-friendly farmhouse-style home with a generously sized kitchen, walk-in pantry and drop zone with built-in cabinetry from the garage. The second floor offers an owner's suite with a huge walk in closet and bath with an oversized shower. 2 additional guest bedrooms, office, large hall bath and laundry room with built-in cabinetry. Beautifully appointed with Granite and Soft Close Cabinets in Kitchen as well as Full Baths. Quality features throughout, including 2x6 exterior walls, R-21 insulation, energy efficient windows, stunning exterior, wood shelving, tankless water heater, energy efficient HVAC and so much more. Contact the showing agent on this listing for instructions on a self-guided viewing, to book an appointment or for a virtual tour. All interior photos of previously completed house.
3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $603,793
