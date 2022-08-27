 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $599,900

3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $599,900

Now complete and ready to occupy! The Belmont w/ Detached Garage in Old Trail features a light-filled main level w/ dining area, great room, half bath, and oversized kitchen w/ island. Upstairs, enjoy a spacious primary suite with a private covered deck, walk-in closet, and luxurious bathroom. Two add'l bedrooms, a full bath, and side-by-side laundry complete second level. Professionally selected finishes include slide-in range w/ chimney hood, dual tone kitchen, and laminate floors. Conveniently located near walking trails, schools, shops, dining, pool, and golf course. Fiber optic internet is available. Every home is Pearl Certified and HERS scored by a third party to ensure quality, comfort, and peace of mind. ACTUAL PHOTOS.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City employee at Capitol on Jan. 6 had previous arrest

City employee at Capitol on Jan. 6 had previous arrest

Donald Allen Groat II, whose name has appeared on social media posts by former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney as well as in major news organizations, was charged on July 24, 2020 with the misdemeanors in connection with a road rage-like incident.

Masks back on in national park

Masks back on in national park

Officials said the change means all individuals over the age of two must wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, while in common areas and shared workspaces in buildings owned, leased, or otherwise controlled by the National Park Service.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert