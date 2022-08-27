Now complete and ready to occupy! The Belmont w/ Detached Garage in Old Trail features a light-filled main level w/ dining area, great room, half bath, and oversized kitchen w/ island. Upstairs, enjoy a spacious primary suite with a private covered deck, walk-in closet, and luxurious bathroom. Two add'l bedrooms, a full bath, and side-by-side laundry complete second level. Professionally selected finishes include slide-in range w/ chimney hood, dual tone kitchen, and laminate floors. Conveniently located near walking trails, schools, shops, dining, pool, and golf course. Fiber optic internet is available. Every home is Pearl Certified and HERS scored by a third party to ensure quality, comfort, and peace of mind. ACTUAL PHOTOS.
3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Donald Allen Groat II, whose name has appeared on social media posts by former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney as well as in major news organizations, was charged on July 24, 2020 with the misdemeanors in connection with a road rage-like incident.
Taylor was charged with breaking and entering to commit arson, and maliciously burning of an unoccupied dwelling.
Officials said the change means all individuals over the age of two must wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, while in common areas and shared workspaces in buildings owned, leased, or otherwise controlled by the National Park Service.
Any hope that the University of Virginia would not be pressured to enter the Republican Party’s culture war ended as the Speaker of Virginia’s…
Fluvanna County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a Friday night robbery at the Dollar General on James Madison Highway.
He’s one of four men worldwide discovered to have antibodies that aggressively kill the invading virus.
The historical society is creating a database with the information they’ve uncovered about enslaved people in the area so descendants can make connections. The goal is to allow descendants’ voices to guide the process for creating some kind of memorial for the site.
There were no injuries and the cause of the fire near Beach 5 is still under investigation, according to officials.
Plenty of intrigue already surrounded a presentation scheduled last week to discuss changes in the way the Virginia Department of Education wi…
Road construction in Charlottesville is going to make getting around downtown a little more difficult beginning Monday.