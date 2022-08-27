3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $599,900

Now complete and ready to occupy! The Belmont w/ Detached Garage in Old Trail features a light-filled main level w/ dining area, great room, half bath, and oversized kitchen w/ island. Upstairs, enjoy a spacious primary suite with a private covered deck, walk-in closet, and luxurious bathroom. Two add'l bedrooms, a full bath, and side-by-side laundry complete second level. Professionally selected finishes include slide-in range w/ chimney hood, dual tone kitchen, and laminate floors. Conveniently located near walking trails, schools, shops, dining, pool, and golf course. Fiber optic internet is available. Every home is Pearl Certified and HERS scored by a third party to ensure quality, comfort, and peace of mind. ACTUAL PHOTOS.