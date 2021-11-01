For Immediate Delivery! The Chestnut: a 3 Bedroom, additional Office, 2.5 Bath, beautiful earth-friendly farmhouse-style home with a generously sized kitchen, walk-in pantry and drop zone with built-in cabinetry from the garage. The second floor offers an owner's suite with a huge walk in closet and bath with an oversized shower. 2 additional guest bedrooms, office, large hall bath and laundry room with built-in cabinetry. Beautifully appointed with Granite and Soft Close Cabinets in Kitchen as well as Full Baths. Quality features throughout, including 2x6 exterior walls, R-21 insulation, energy efficient windows, stunning exterior, wood shelving, tankless water heater, energy efficient HVAC and so much more. Contact the showing agent on this listing to book an appointment or a virtual tour through Facetime.
3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $595,880
Related to this story
Most Popular
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong continued his historic season on Saturday night against BYU. Whether he continues with that historic season is now in question.
After a courtroom altercation between members of the two families, Brandon Shifflett, 18, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the December death of Sara Hammond, 21, of Charlottesville.
But it's unclear how accurate the data is, as local registrars are reporting different numbers of total ballots sent, and the company collecting the data already notes potential scanning issues with USPS.
The DMV is encouraging customers to conduct transactions online at dmvNOW.com until it reopens Dec. 6.
Imagery of violence and suffering punctuated plaintiffs’ opening statements Thursday as defendants in the Sines v. Kessler trial tried to dist…
"I mean, for us as a city, we're still just in the same position of needing to fill a lot of vacancies and instability in city government so we can execute our policy goals and long term goals,” councilor Michael Payne said of the new job for Boyles.
With quarterback Brennan Armstrong injured and the defense reeling, the Virginia football team has big several issues to address during its bye week, writes Mike Barber.
"I wanted to lay down, but I knew if I laid down I might fall asleep and if I fell asleep I might not wake up,” said Natalie Romero, who suffered a broken skull when James Fields drove his car into the crowd on Aug. 12, 2017. Romero and Devin Willis, UVa students at the time of the rallies, described their experiences and injuries Friday.
Game balls from Virginia 66-49 loss to BYU.
A 12-person jury has been seated in the Sines v. Kessler trial following days of contention and an allegation of an improper dismissal of a juror.