 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $595,000

3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $595,000

Charming c.1900 farmhouse set perfectly on a large open parcel with a stream and mountain views. Side Hall entry with staircase featuring large rooms and a covered front porch.This is a hidden treasure in Crozet with close proximity to Downtown and Mint Springs Park. This property has the best of both worlds; neighborhood convenience with a private rural setting. R-2 zoning with water and sewer available. Great additional building sites. This property and house have tremendous potential. A very unique offering. Feels like a little farm but on the edge of wonderful neighborhoods - the best of both worlds.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert