Charming c.1900 farmhouse set perfectly on a large open parcel with a stream and mountain views. Side Hall entry with staircase featuring large rooms and a covered front porch.This is a hidden treasure in Crozet with close proximity to Downtown and Mint Springs Park. This property has the best of both worlds; neighborhood convenience with a private rural setting. R-2 zoning with water and sewer available. Great additional building sites. This property and house have tremendous potential. A very unique offering. Feels like a little farm but on the edge of wonderful neighborhoods - the best of both worlds.
3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $595,000
