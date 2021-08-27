3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $593,929

Presale Construction. 2022 Delivery. Meridian w/ Detached 2-Car Garage in Old Trail Village features a light-filled and open main level w/ foyer, dining, great room, kitchen, and pantry. Upstairs, enjoy a spacious primary suite with a private deck, walk-in closet, and luxurious bathroom. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and side-by-side laundry complete the main house. Detached carriage house w/ apartment, screened porch, and traditional/farmhouse elevations are available. Conveniently located near walking trails, schools, shops, dining, pool, and golf course. Fiber optic internet is available. Every home is Pearl Certified and HERS scored by a third party to ensure quality, comfort, and peace of mind. Similar photos.