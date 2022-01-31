 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $576,700

Introducing The To-Be-Built Chestnut on an unfinished basement for Spring Delivery. This beautiful earth-friendly farmhouse-style home has a generously sized kitchen with a walk in pantry and drop zone from the garage. The second floor offers an owners suite with a huge walk in closet and bath with an oversized shower. 2 additional guest bedrooms, office, large hall bath and spacious laundry room. Quality features throughout, including 2x6 exterior walls, R-21 insulation, energy efficient windows, stunning elevations, wood shelving, tankless water heater and energy efficient HVAC and so much more. Contact the showing agent on this listing to book an appointment or a virtual tour through Facetime.

