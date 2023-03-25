This 3 bed 3.5 bath CRAIG BUILDERS END UNIT TOWNHOME features a FIRST FLOOR PRIMARY SUITE with jetted soaker tub, glass shower with seat, and a walk-in closet, a centrally-located EAT-IN KITCHEN with expansive center island, granite countertops, modern tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances (with gas range), and painted maple cabinets, and convenient FIRST FLOOR HOME OFFICE with french glassed-in doors! This thoughtfully-designed floorplan boasts a light-filled REAR SUN ROOM with custom built-ins and SKYLIGHT, an OPEN CONCEPT living room with GAS FIREPLACE, symmetrical built-ins, and CATHEDRAL/VAULTED CEILINGS, and UNLIMITED STORAGE SPACE throughout (including a dedicated upstairs CEDAR WALK-IN STORAGE CLOSET)! Located in the highly-sought after OLD TRAIL community with LUXURIOUS AMENITIES such as pool, golf, tennis, clubhouse, and more! Walkable to nearby restaurants and Western Albemarle High School, only 5 minutes from downtown historic Crozet and Harris Teeter grocery, and only 15-20 minutes to Charlottesville/UVA! Open House Sun 3/26 1-3PM.