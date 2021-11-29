Home for the Holidays - available now! The Chestnut: a 3 Bedroom plus Office, 2.5 Bath, beautiful earth-friendly farmhouse-style home with a generously sized kitchen, walk-in pantry and drop zone with built-in cabinetry from the garage. The second floor offers an owner's suite with a huge walk in closet and bath with an oversized shower. 2 additional guest bedrooms, office, large hall bath and laundry room with built-in cabinetry. Beautifully appointed with Granite and Soft Close Cabinets in Kitchen as well as Full Baths. Quality features throughout, including 2x6 exterior walls, R-21 insulation, energy efficient windows, stunning exterior, wood shelving, tankless water heater, energy efficient HVAC and so much more. Contact the showing agent on this listing for instructions on a self-guided viewing, to book an appointment or for a virtual tour.
3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $572,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Charlottesville woman last seen Nov. 14 was found dead in Harrisonburg this week.
Former Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson has filed a federal lawsuit against City Council as well as Mayor Nikuyah Walker, counci…
The jury was deadlocked on two federal conspiracy charges, indicating that a second trial may be on the horizon.
Virginia took a record-setting year by Brennan Armstrong and the offense and spun it into an uninspired .500 season, topped off with yet another painful loss in the commonwealth’s fiercest rivalry, writes Mike Barber.
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 58-40 win over Providence.
Bobby Haskins’ last touch of the football could’ve been when he fell on it in his own end zone for a safety with less than four minutes to go …
awrabel@dailyprogress.com
-
- 7 min to read
The making of a 'football player': How Keytaon Thompson became the Virginia football team's do-it-all star.
Another night, another foe in disarray thanks to Virginia’s smothering defense.
Dr. William A. Petri, an immunologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, answers this week’s questions from readers on COVID-19…