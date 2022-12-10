 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $569,900

MOVE IN READY! This adorable and energy efficient 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom new construction home in Old Trail sits on a corner lot with mountain views and with close proximity to community parks, trails, pool, shops, golf, and Western Albemarle schools. You'll love the covered double front porches, deck off the back, and oversized kitchen with plentiful cabinetry! All of the interior finishes were professionally selected by our licensed interior designer and include wide plank flooring, dual tone kitchen, and slide-in range w/ chimney hood. Fiber optic internet is available. Conveniently located with easy access to Route 250 and I64. This home is Pearl Gold Certified with a HERS score of 60. ACTUAL PHOTOS.

