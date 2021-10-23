 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $557,100

3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $557,100

3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $557,100

PRESALE SUMMER 2022 Delivery. The Amberwood w/ w car garage in Old Trail Village features a contemporary exterior w/ main level living and a light-filled first floor with 18' vaulted great room, gourmet kitchen w/ pantry, dining, mudroom, laundry, and primary suite. Upstairs, a generous loft and two bedrooms w/ Jack n Jill bath complete this home. Conveniently located near trails, schools, shops, dining, pool, and golf course. Fiber optic internet is available. Every home is Pearl Certified and HERS scored by a third party to ensure quality, comfort, and peace of mind. Similar photos.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Two ACPS department heads to step down
Education

Two ACPS department heads to step down

The school system is planning to move quickly on the search process to replace the departing directors. The goal is to have new directors selected before the end of the school year, per the news release.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert