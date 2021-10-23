3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $557,100

PRESALE SUMMER 2022 Delivery. The Amberwood w/ w car garage in Old Trail Village features a contemporary exterior w/ main level living and a light-filled first floor with 18' vaulted great room, gourmet kitchen w/ pantry, dining, mudroom, laundry, and primary suite. Upstairs, a generous loft and two bedrooms w/ Jack n Jill bath complete this home. Conveniently located near trails, schools, shops, dining, pool, and golf course. Fiber optic internet is available. Every home is Pearl Certified and HERS scored by a third party to ensure quality, comfort, and peace of mind. Similar photos.