Chic, eco-conscious end-unit with solar power boasts a rooftop deck with wet bar & panoramic mountain views, open-living with premium upgrades throughout, all bedrooms with attached full bath, including two luxury owner suites, two-car garage, and EcoSmart construction resulting in incredibly low utilities. Detail-oriented owner thought of everything from small appliance & floor outlets to structured wiring throughout for WFH. Feel like you're on vacation year round surrounded by mountains, lakes, golf, wineries/breweries, and all Old Trail amenities including pool & restaurants within walking distance. This is a short sale and the home is sold as-is.
3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $550,000
