The Bayberry in Glenbrook is ready to move in! This end unit main-level living floor plan features 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath with Primary Bedroom Suite, Patio on Main Level. Expansive Kitchen with Large Island, Walk-In Pantry, Quartz Countertops Throughout, Laundry Room/Drop Zone and Solid Wood Shelving Through-Out. 2nd Level showcases 2 Bedrooms, Large Double Vanity Hall Bath, Pocket Office and Loft Area perfect for WFH or as a 2nd Family or Play Room. Beautiful quality throughout, including R-15 insulation, energy efficient windows, stunning exterior elevations, oak stairs, wood shelving, energy efficient HVAC and so much more. Contact the showing agent on this listing to book an appointment or a virtual tour through Facetime.
3 Bedroom Home in CROZET - $549,296
