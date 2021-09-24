3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $549,000

Single-family home abundant with charm and character. Mountain views complete with a white picket fence. Large front porch overlooking the sought-after Old Trail green is the perfect place to unwind. Meticulously maintained by the previous owners and has received refresh paint, appliances, tile work, and light fixtures. Beautiful, multi-layer crown molding. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor with an open floor plan and first-floor master suite. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops and brand-new extra large refrigerator opens to an eat-in kitchen area and living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The Master bedroom suite boasts a spa-like bathroom with soaking tub, chandelier, and private deck with mountain views. Second floor includes loft space perfect for a teen hang-out or sitting area, two bedrooms with mountain views, and bathroom with gorgeous new marble, herringbone tile, and chandelier. HUGE open finished basement with half bath is perfect for a media room, workout room, game room or whatever you can imagine. Garage has TONS of storage with built-in shelving on all walls and built-in workbench. Gorgeous landscaping includes wisteria, roses, gardenias, hydrangeas and many more beautiful bushes an