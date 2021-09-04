 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $549,000

3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $549,000

3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $549,000

Chic, eco-conscious, like-new end-unit is available furnished and great as a 2nd home or investment. This popular, modern model boasts a rooftop deck with wet bar & panoramic mountain views, open-living with premium upgrades throughout, all bedrooms with attached full bath, including two luxury owner suites, two-car garage, and EcoSmart construction including Solar Power resulting in incredibly low utility costs. Detail-oriented owner thought of everything from small appliance & floor outlets to structured wiring throughout for WFH. Feel like you're on vacation year round surrounded by mountains, lakes, golf, wineries/breweries, and all Old Trail amenities including pool & restaurants within walking distance. Tenant occupied through June 2022.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert