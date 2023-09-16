End unit, MININMAL maintenance Villa style home in a conveniently located and quiet Crozet community! The Pleasant Green community has sidewalks, amenities such as a play area, basketball courts, a clubhouse and mountain views. This lovely home built in 2020 offers main level living with 10' ceilings, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout main level, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a nicely sized screened porch, 2 car garage and gracious upstairs loft area for extra living or guest space. Living here means you are just minutes to the Crozet library, the post office, local hardware store, Mudhouse coffee shop, local restaurants and MORE! Less than 5 min to grocery shopping. 20 minutes to UVA grounds and medical center.